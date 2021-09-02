Local woman pens & publishes a book during lockdown

Longford resident and member of Longford’s Active Retirement Group, Anne MacDonnell decided to make best use of her time during the pandemic lockdown this year, to write her own book.

Anne, who lives in Longford and is originally from Roscommon had been writing her life story for a few years, on and off and when enforced lock down arrived last year she decided now was the time to continue the writing and finish the job.

The book tells her life story from growing up in rural Roscommon in the 40s and 50s, living and working in different parts of the country including Cork, Connemara and North Mayo, raising her family and, in later years, travelling to different parts of the world. Her story offers a rich collection of personal stories that reflect how life in Ireland has transformed over her lifetime.

Anne’s main motivation for writing her story was to give her fourteen grand-children an idea of their past, and what Ireland was like when she was growing up, so that they may appreciate the many wonderful opportunities they have today.

Anne’s Story: Many Roads Travelled, Many Roles Played is self-published with the help of Longford based graphic design company- Rusty Lemon and anyone who wishes to order a copy can simply email annemacdonnell@gmail.com.