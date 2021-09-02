Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Local woman pens & publishes a book during lockdown

Local woman pens & publishes a book during lockdown

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford resident and member of Longford’s Active Retirement Group, Anne MacDonnell decided to make best use of her time during the pandemic lockdown this year, to write her own book.

Anne, who lives in Longford and is originally from Roscommon had been writing her life story for a few years, on and off and when enforced lock down arrived last year she decided now was the time to continue the writing and finish the job.

The book tells her life story from growing up in rural Roscommon in the 40s and 50s, living and working in different parts of the country including Cork, Connemara and North Mayo, raising her family and, in later years, travelling to different parts of the world. Her story offers a rich collection of personal stories that reflect how life in Ireland has transformed over her lifetime.

Anne’s main motivation for writing her story was to give her fourteen grand-children an idea of their past, and what Ireland was like when she was growing up, so that they may appreciate the many wonderful opportunities they have today.

Anne’s Story: Many Roads Travelled, Many Roles Played is self-published with the help of Longford based graphic design company- Rusty Lemon and anyone who wishes to order a copy can simply email annemacdonnell@gmail.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media