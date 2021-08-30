Longford County Council shortlisted in two categories for Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2021

Longford County Council has been shortlisted in two categories for the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2021.

Longford, for its Strategy and Guidance for Rural Working Hubs, is one of ten local authorities nominated in the 'Local Authority Innovation' category.

The County Longford Decade of Centenaries Programme, 2020-21, is among six finalists in the Commemorations & Centenaries category.

In November 2020 Longford County Council captured the award for 'Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts'. The award recognised the council's innovation and leadership in adopting digital technology to allow the elected members continue to serve their communities.

The awards are held in partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and highlight the positive impact of local government across Ireland.

In total, 90 projects from 20 local councils have been announced as finalists this year.

Minister for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD said: “The Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage is delighted to support the annual Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards again this year. In another year that has had many challenges, local authorities have continued to be at the forefront of serving our communities, the arm of the State closest to the citizen.

“The agility of our local authorities is self-evident again this year as we see the continued delivery of excellent and innovative services to local communities nationwide. These awards provide a platform to showcase the activities of our local authorities, allowing us to display and publicly acknowledge the hard work that is done by officials, community groups and their partners in local government, often carried out quietly and behind the scenes.

“From projects involving our environment, the economy, communities, and the well-being of our citizens to name but a few, we can see the wide range of skills and expertise present in our local authorities and the creativity shown in the face of adversity. I wish to thank every county and city council for their work over the past year and congratulate them on the frontline projects they design and bring to fruition. From travelling around the country in the last few months, I have seen first-hand how these projects and services make a difference in the lives of our citizens every day.

“I would also like to thank Chambers Ireland for their hard work and commitment, organising and successfully hosting another annual Excellence in Local Government awards. It must be acknowledged that the extensive organisation process commences early in the year and includes communicating and liaising with all 31 local authorities, organising categories and judging panels and hosting the final awards ceremony, which at the best of pre-covid times was always logistically challenging. Their efforts and continued commitment ensures that this annual event continues and gathers momentum annually.”

Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland, Ian Talbot said:

“As an organisation that represents both businesses and communities across Ireland, we have a deep appreciation for the role played by local government in delivering the infrastructure and services needed by towns and cities in every part of the country.

“This has become particularly clear over the last 18 months as local councils responded to a rapidly changing situation. While this was clearly a significant test for all, we can see from the strength of submissions we have received that local government came through this period with flying colours.

“In that context, this year’s awards represent an important opportunity to thank all the members and staff who comprise these organisations for their resilience and hard work. Our communities are stronger for their efforts and we look forward to recognising their achievements in November.”

The award ceremony for the 2020 Excellence in Local Government Awards will take place on Thursday, November 18.

Full shortlist of finalists for the Excellence in Local Government Awards:

Supporting Sustainable Communities

Clare County Council - Cappa Village Enhancement strategy

Fingal County Council - Gearing Up For Training

Laois County Council - Abbeyleix Community Climate Action Project

Monaghan County Council - County Monaghan Wetland Action Plan

South Dublin County Council - Redevelopment of Killinarden Park and new Green link

Best Practice in Community Engagement

Cork City Council - Engaging with Young People on the Future of the City

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council - County Development Plan Virtual Public Consultation

Limerick City and County Council - First Issues Consultation – Limerick Development Plan 2022-2028

South Dublin County Council - South Dublin County Council Development Plan (CDP) Public Consultation

Wicklow County Council - ‘Include Me’ Visibility Campaign

Health & Wellbeing

Clare County Council - ‘Not Around Us’ Towards a Tobacco/Vape Free Clare campaign

Cork City Council - Sports on the Green

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown - Cuairt agus Cultúr 2020

South Dublin County Council - Zooming through Lockdown

Wicklow County Council - Virtual Couch to 3K - Walk to Jog Programme

Supporting Tourism

Clare County Council - Share Clare Tourism Marketing ‘Resource Bank’

Kerry County Council - Safe Destination Kerry Programme

Limerick City and County Council - 50 Days of Summer

Monaghan County Council - The Patrick Kavanagh Centre and the branded Kavanagh Trail

South Dublin County Council - The Dodder Greenway

Wexford County Council - The Celtic Routes Project

Promoting Economic Development

Cork City Council - Parklet Partners Project

Donegal County Council - #BuyDonegal

Limerick City and County Council - Happen- Mid West Network of Co-Work Spaces

Mayo County Council - Mayo - A World Class Place to do Business

Monaghan County Council - Monaghan Town Voucher

Tipperary County Council - Nenagh Live

Local Authority Innovation

Clare County Council - Online Ethics Register

Fingal County Council - Inside Fingal Podcast

Kerry County Council - Supplygov.ie - Dynamic Purchasing System for Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Works

Kildare County Council - Local Authority Climate Action Training Programme

Limerick City and County Council - 'Council Connect' Staff app

Longford County Council - Longford County Council Strategy and Guidance for Rural Working Hubs

Meath County Council - MCC Connect App

Monaghan County Council - Virtual Reality 360-degree tour and house inspection app

Roscommon County Council - My Online Services

South Dublin County Council - Tallaght District Heating Network

Sustainable Environment

Clare County Council - Demonstration of biodiversity management in public open space/recreational areas

Cork City Council - Climate Action Committee - Local Scale Air Quality Monitoring System

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council - dlr's Coastal Mobility Route

Kildare County Council - Kildare Green Kilometre

Monaghan County Council - Reclaimed Asphalt Pilot Scheme

South Dublin County Council - SDCC Pollinator Action Plan 2021 – 2025

Best Library Service

Cavan County Council - Cavan Library Covid-19 Book Delivery Service

Cork City Council - From the Jaws of Disaster : Douglas Library's amazing rebuild

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council - dlr Scéal Trail (Story Walk)

Kildare County Council - 'Supporting Families, Sharing the Learning'

Meath County Council - Laptops for Loan

South Dublin County Council - The Creative Studio as part of NCL (North Clondalkin Library)

Sustaining the Arts

Cork City Council - Cork City Street Arts Development Programme

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council - dlr Artworks Home

Fingal County Council - Transcending Time - Artist Aoife Dunne

Kildare County Council - Kildare Covid Notebook project

Meath County Council - RE:Form

Age Friendly Initiative

Clare County Council - Clare Digital Smartphone Project for Older People

Cork City Council - Cork City's Age Friendly Covid Response

Meath County Council - Meath Purls of Wisdom - Joint Age Friendly & Climate Action

Monaghan County Council – It’s good to talk GAA

South Dublin County Council - Policy for Rightsizing and Allocation of Age Friendly Accommodation

Festival of the Year

Cavan County Council - Cavan Day 2020

Cork City Council - Re-imagine GLOW 2020

Limerick City & Council Council - Limerick St Patrick's Festival 2021: Tune in to Take Part

Monaghan County Council - Cavan Monaghan Online Science Festival 2020

South Dublin County Council - (SnaGÁCT) Seachtain na Gaeilge Átha Cliath Theas

Wexford County Council - New Ross Christmas Festival 2020

Initiatives through the Municipal Districts

Clare County Council - Restructuring of Municipal Districts to improve community and economic outcomes

Meath County Council - Meath County Council Municipal District Allocation Scheme

Monaghan County Council - Clones Town Interactive Heritage Tour

Enhancing the Urban Environment

Clare County Council - Drain art – Ennis

Cork City Council - Re-Opening a More Resilient Cork City Centre

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council - Blackrock Village – Liveable Space

Kildare County Council - Kildare Market Square Tactical Urbanism Covid-19 Response Pilot Project

Kilkenny County Council - Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park

Tipperary County Council - Interreg North-West Europe (NWE) Smart Space Project

Heritage and Built Environment

Cork City Council - Infill Housing Conservation Project, 5-6 Shandon Street & JP Curran St

Fingal County Council - Swords Castle Conservation Project

Limerick City & County Council - Limerick Greenway – Barnagh Station House Building Revival

Monaghan County Council - The Carrickmacross Workhouse - Visitor Interpretation & Education Project

South Dublin County Council - Grange Castle Pocket Park

Disability Services Provision

Cork City Council - A Space for All – Tory Top Library Community Garden

Fingal County Council - Digifit For All

Monaghan County Council - My Right to Vote - General Election voter education

Wicklow County Council - Inclusive Online Easter Camp

Commemorations & Centenaries

Cavan County Council - Bringing History to Life Despite the Odds!

Cork City Council - Cork City Council's Decade of Centenaries Programme

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council - What’s in a name? Dun Leary–Kingstown - Dún Laoghaire

Longford County Council - The County Longford Decade of Centenaries Programme, 2020-21

Monaghan County Council - Monaghan's War of Independence 1919 - 1921

Wicklow County Council - Wicklow and the War of Independence: The Historians’ Project