L1092 road near Ardagh to close for level crossing works

The local road L-1092 between Lissardowlan and Ardagh village will be closed from Tuesday, September 14, to Friday September 19, from its junction with the N4 at Lissardowlan to its junction with the local road L-5176 at Oldtown.
Closures will be in place nightly from 8pm to 8am. Traffic will divert via the N4 and the R393. Local diversions will also apply.
This closure is to facilitate level crossing upgrade works by Irish Rail.
