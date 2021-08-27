Roadworks to commence next week in Edgeworthstown and Granard

Longford County Council is set to begin roadworks on a number of routes in Granard, Edgeworthstown and Killoe next week.

In the Granard Municipal District, on road L-1013-0 - Cloone Road, Drumlish, at its junction with R-198 between the R-198 and the cemetery, works will commence on September 6 and will continue for two weeks between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

The purpose of these works is the construction of a footpath from the R-198 towards the cemetery.

On Regional Road R-198 in the townlands of Townagh and Cammagh, from September 15, road improvement and widening works will take place. The works are expected to take up to four weeks from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

A Stop-Go traffic management plan will be in place during all of the above works and, while roadways will remain open, traffic delays can be expected.

Culvert repair works will take place on the N55 at Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, commencing on Thursday, September 2 and continuing until Friday, September 10. Works will take place from 7am to 6pm daily. The Road will remain open with lane closures and traffic lights in place. Delays can be expected.

Meanwhile, Longford County Council are continuing with the construction of a footpath on local road L-1040-0 in Ennybegs village, Killoe, between the cemetery and the Crann Uir Estate.

Works commenced on Thursday, August 12 and will continue between 8am and 6pm daily until Friday, September 10.

A Stop-Go traffic management plan will be in place during the works. The roadway will remain open but traffic delays can be expected.