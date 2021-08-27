Abbeylara to host handball tournament

Following lockdown and the present restrictions on indoor sporting activities, GAA Handball has launched a summer initiative to increase the visibility of handball activities in outdoor alleys across clubs within Ireland.

Based on this campaign, Abbeylara Handball Club is hosting an outdoor One Wall tournament this Saturday, August 28 commencing at 11am.

Abbeylara HC is one of two handball clubs within Longford and showcases an outdoor one wall court which was very beneficial to locals following the recommencement of outdoor sporting activities this year.

Club members and handball players from Longford and surrounding counties will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete in a social and friendly environment while also enjoying the sporting benefits of what GAA handball has to offer.

All abilities, levels and spectators are welcome including beginners that would like to come along and see what handball has to offer.

All persons are expected to abide by HSE and Government guidelines including Covid 19 measurements in place on the day.

For further details, please see Abbeylara HC Facebook page.