26/08/2021

Live entertainment and arts sector must be given certainty in next phase of reopening plan, says Longford Senator

Micheal Carrigy

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Live entertainment and arts sector must be given certainty with a definitive plan in place for the full reopening of indoor events that can be carried out safely, according to a Fine Gael Senator.

Longford-Westmeath Senator Micheál Carrigy, Fine Gael’s Seanad spokesperson on Media, Arts, Sports & Tourism, hopes that a positive outcome can be found at next Monday’s meeting with industry stakeholders which will be attended by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Senator Carrigy said: “I am acutely aware how difficult it’s been for people working in the Live entertainment and arts sector, which has been one of the worst affected by the Covid-19 restrictions which were required to ensure public safety.

“I have met industry representatives during meetings of the Oireachtas Committee Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, and I know that we would all like to see the return of indoor music and arts performances, classes and other events.

“This is one of the key considerations in the Government’s roadmap for the easing or removal of the remaining restrictions which will be published by the end of this month.

“It entirely reasonable that a safe reopening could happen where people are fully vaccinated with proof of a vaccination cert, potential for rapid testing and other such measures to minimise and prevent transmission of Covid-19.

“It is welcome that industry stakeholders will meet with Government ministers next Monday following a Covid sub-committee on Friday where the latest NPHET advice will be taken into account.

“It is vital that we find a positive solution that accommodates everyone working in the sector, as well as patrons who attend such events, whilst bearing in mind the public health measures that must continue to ensure we emerge from the pandemic safely.”

