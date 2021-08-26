Longford Live & Local continues this weekend

Free Longford Live & Local line-ups return with a bang this weekend, following the fantastic success of Faoin Spéir in Connolly Barracks last week.

The Live & Local outdoor music events programme is funded through the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and is being coordinated by Longford County Council’s Arts Office with the support of local Events Manager Shane Crossan and his company Republic of Culture.

This Saturday, August 28, The Yard at Lough Ree Distillery will be hosting one of Ireland’s finest blues outfits. Turquoise Orange feature one of the most soulful voices around in the form of Liam Shanley.

The ultimate chill out performances, expect to hear shades to all of the jazz and blues giants along with some soul royalty.

Turquoise Orange deliver their own reimagined take as a super slick, polished, sexy blues trio. The show kicks off at 4pm.

Tickets are free, but registration in advance is required through Eventbrite.ie.

Also on Saturday, Edgeworthstown gets in on the act with a bumper bill of high energy performances set for The Green from 4pm including Neon, 4 Degrees West, Eeffaa and Strád all on the one stage.

Neon have become the public’s favourite go-to band for all things rock’n’roll as they play a seamless set of covers from our best loved ballads, headbangers and hip shakers.

Taking influence from MumFord and Sons, Fleetwood Mac, Bruce Springsteen, Old Crow Medicine Show and more, 4 Degrees West are an energetic, fast tempo hybrid of modern-day indie meets folk.

Eeffaa blends old and new effortlessly, using funky modern RnB style licks over bigger Jazz influenced vocal performances.

Strád are all things Trad and Folk and since gigs have returned, they haven’t stopped pleasing crowds and earning the acclaim of musicians as well. It’s hand clapping, foot tapping, goosebump raising traditional music.

On Sunday, The Green in Edgeworthstown will host its second day of music with another bill jam packed with local talent.

Brendan Kelly and his band bring their home-brewed style of Americana/Country Rock to the stage.

Rêves is one of Ireland’s leading alternative indie outfits now based in Dublin. This group has a magical dynamic between male and female vocals. They have been hailed by Hotpress Magazine; they seem to have a game plan for where they want to take their music and they don’t take no for an answer.

Finally, The Ross Sisters are feel-good entertainment at its best. Erin and Grace take songs from classic, charts and opera to contemporary anthems and deliver them in an angelic duo of harmony and guitar in no stress, chilled out variation of the originals. Show starts at 7pm.

Tickets for the gigs on The Green are free and available locally from Fabulous Finds Charity Shop in Edgeworthstown or online at Eventbrite.ie

Detail on where you can get your free tickets for all of the remaining Longford Live & Local gigs is listed on the events page of Longford.ie. Ticket bookings can also be made on www.eventbrite.ie. Every event is free, but numbers will be strictly limited observing COVID-19 health guidelines and each event will be ticketed and traceable.