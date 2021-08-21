All eyes on Colmcille ahead of Vintage Tractor and Car Run return

The gradual easing of public health guidelines will see the long awaited return this Sunday of one of north Longford’s most popular and enduring traditions- Colmcille Vintage Tractor and Car Run.

Now in its eleventh year, organisers are putting the finishing touches to an event which had to take a back seat last year owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.

And, in an attempt to show solidarity to a parish which, like so many more, is still only finding its feet in the wake of the pandemic, all proceeds generated from this weekend’s event will remain within the confines of Colmcille.

“Due to Covid-19, we decided to support the local community this year rather than a local charity,” said chairperson Micheal Shaughnessy.

Normally strictly reserved for vintage tractors, committee members have decided to open the event up to authentic cars to ensure as high a turnout as possible.

Despite those attempts, Micheal said every conceivable box will be ticked in making sure public health guidelines are adhered to across the course of the afternoon.

“All the restrictions that are in place will be followed,” he said, while insisting the occasion, given it’s outdoor setting, will make those regulations all the more workable.

The event itself, takes in a 36km stretch of the north Longford countryside, passing some of the most scenic parts of Loch Gowna along the way.

It all kicks off from The Cross in Aughnacliffe before navigating through the townlands of Aughakine, Dring, Mullinalaghta, Gowna and Arva ahead of a return to the north Longford village.

Those taking part will also be treated to a breakfast roll before the start with a stop off for light refreshments being pencilled in for Dring Car Park.

Upon the group’s return to Aughnacliffe, a barbeque will also be held later that evening to ensure no one goes home hungry.

With no fewer than 45 members on its books, Micheal is quietly hopeful of a healthy turnout both from within the north Longford hinterland and beyond on Sunday afternoon.

“We would have members from quite a large area and we just thought this year given all that has gone on with Covid, we would try and support the local community,” he said.

“It’s still a low key event and we are not selling sponsorship cards and it’s just good to see things start to open up now.”

Next year, the organisation plan to donate whatever monies it makes from its 2022 corresponding event to the Longford branch of Mary’s Meals.

“It’s a great cause and we have so far managed to raise over €90,000 for charities in the Longford and Cavan areas,” he said.

And while those commitments are well meaning, all eyes however will be on Aughnacliffe this Sunday for an event which promises to be an occasion for all agegroups to enjoy.

For more, contact Micheal on (086) 8188550.