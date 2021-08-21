Longford's Bagheera runs for Nose of Tralee

For the second year running, we’re being deprived of the annual Rose of Tralee Festival, which has been put off again due to Covid-19. But the pandemic has had no effect on our four-legged friends who are still vying for the prestigious Nose of Tralee title - especially Longford Nose, Bagheera.

Pet Sitters Ireland annual Nose of Tralee pet competition is in its eighth year and saw almost 1,600 people register their pets in the competition, 32 pets - 30 dogs and two cats - selected to represent their home counties this year.

Beautiful Bagheera is an export pedigree great Dane. At 11 months old, he is a gentle giant that sailed through to the finals of the nose of Tralee competition.

He was crowned the Longford Nose and his proud owner Tanniel Mienie is hoping to get enough votes to win him the national Nose of Tralee title.

“We are delighted to see another year of very excited pet owners all hoping they will bring the title of 2021 Nose of Tralee home to their county” Said Kate McQuillan Owner of Pet Sitters Ireland

“Last year’s winner, Teddy from Offaly, is particularly excited to see if Offaly can hold on to the title again this year.”

The winner will be announced live on the Pet Sitters Ireland Facebook and Instagram on the August 24 and will receive prizes from Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland and David MCauley Photography.

You can vote for Bagheera at http://wshe.es/JdUv0jLY.