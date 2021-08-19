BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of Longford multi-car collision

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a multi vehicle collision on the main Longford to Drumlish road
Emergency services are at the scene of a multi car collision on the main Longford to Drumlish road.
The Leader understands at least four cars were involved in the incident which took place at around 3pm at Cahanagh Cross.
Ambulances and gardaí are currently at the scene with the road itself currently closed off and local diversions being out in place.
More to follow...
