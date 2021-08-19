19/08/2021

Longford competitors take part in behind-closed-doors RDS National Championships 2021

The annual RDS National Championships may be taking place behind closed doors this year, but Co Longford maintains a strong tradition of equestrian talent with a number of home-grown competitors taking part in this week's premium event.

The Championships will take place August 20-22 in the RDS Main Arena with a live stream available here.

Shauna Heslin is competing in the young riders category on Finola Heslin's Katesbridge Arabella, while Ciara Dennigan has three entries in the Irish Draught and Young Event horse classes.

Christopher Whyte is riding his own Lady Craft in the Young Event, while Edel Whyte is riding Gerry Whyte's home-bred pony in the Connemara Performance class.

Ollie Glancy Jnr is riding his own Clonterm Obolenskey in the Five-year-old Show Jumpers category and Lilly Higgins is riding Greg Yorke's E Corletta in the Amateur Show Jumpers class.

Meanwhile, Finnian McLoughlin's home-bred Clabbystown Special Cruz is in the three-year-old potential event horse final.

Finally, Ciara McGrath is competing with Lough Key Camouflage in the 14.2hh Grad A jumping class.

More information can be found at www.dublinhorseshow.com.

