17/08/2021

Man arrested in connection with Longford drugs bust to appear in court

Man arrested in connection with Longford drugs bust to appear in court

The cannabis plants seized

The man arrested in relation to the seizure of Cannabis plants in Co Longford yesterday, Monday, August 16 has been charged.
 
He is due to appear before Trim District Court at 11am this morning, Tuesday, August 17.

At approximately 1.30pm yesterday members of the Longford Roscommon Divisional Drugs unit, with assistance from Gardaí in Granard and Edgeworthstown, carried out a search of a property in Edgeworthstown under Operation Tara.
 
During the course of the search a number of plants, suspected to be cannabis plants, were found in the property.
 
These plants, which were in various stages of growth, and are estimated to be worth in the region of €37,000.
 
They were seized and sent for forensic analysis.
 
One man was arrested and was detained at Longford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 before being charged.
 
This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

