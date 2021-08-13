13/08/2021

Norman People at Granard Knights & Conquests for National Heritage Week

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To celebrate Heritage Week, Knights & Conquests Exhibition Centre in Granard are holding an open day on Sunday August 15 called Norman People.

There will be staged re-enactments with The Horsemen of Eire and sword fighting on the ground and from horseback. Wolfshead Archery demonstrations, Falconry with a Golden Eagle, Highland Cattle and period traders including the Woodcarver Joey Burns.

The exhibition will be inside out due to Covid restrictions and there are no tour bookings available on the day. Actors from Vikings and Game of Thrones will display weaponry and do show and tell.

The Michael Collins/Kitty Kiernan story will also feature and Eamonn Creamer’s restored Ford Model T that transported Collins will be there too.

The event is all outdoor, entry is free and donations on the day are gratefully accepted for the Granard Motte Development.

The Centre is Fáilte Ireland Covid Safety Charter Approved and people attending on the day are advised to wear masks and practice social distancing. Parking for the event will be in Granard Mart and not at the Centre.

