Open the door for National Heritage Week in Longford

National Heritage Week, Ireland’s annual festival celebrating and promoting all aspects of our national heritage, takes place this year from Saturday August 14 to to Sunday August 22.

This year, the Heritage Council, with the Longford Heritage Office, are encouraging everyone to ‘Open the Door to Heritage’ and explore the wealth of cultural and natural heritage that exists in County Longford.

This year, a blended programme of online and socially-distanced in-person events are taking place in County Longford.

Live events include the Norman People event hosted by Knights & Conquests Centre in Granard on Sunday 15, which will feature a lively line-up of reenactments, outdoor displays, and demonstrations including those by the remarkable Horsemen of Éire equestrian performers.

Knights & Conquests will also be hosting an interactive Norman tour of the town the following weekend. Visit their social media pages or knightsandconquests.ie.

The Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre also returns with a wide-ranging programme of events for children and adults, from warriors and fairies to traditional pipe music.

They are also hosting poetry competitions for adults and children. Visit their Facebook page, @corleatrackwayvisitorcentre for more information.

Creative Ardagh are hosting a series of short videos on their social media pages, on a variety of topics, including natural gardening, biodiversity, and local mythology. The team are also hosting a brand new live event on Sunday 22, where people are invited to come along and swap seeds and plants and get a bit of knowledge on growing them.

Visit @creativeardagh on Facebook or creativeardagh. blogspot.com for more.

The Maria Edgeworth Centre in Edgeworthstown are opening their doors free-of-charge on August 15 to celebrate National Heritage Week. They have also organised a talk with Noreen McLoughlin on the Importance of Biodiversity at 3pm on the same day in The Green. Visit mariaedgeworthcenter.com or @mariaedgeworthcentre on Facebook for information.

The Longford Library, Heritage and Archive Services have also organised a series of online and live events for the week.

Live events include a talk on the Surnames of County Longford with Aidan O’Hara on August 16 in Longford Library. A historical walking tour of Ballinalee with Fr Tom Murray and Bernard Sexton will take place on Thursday 19. There will be two children’s art workshops taking place on Friday 20 in The Mall and Ballymahon Playground.

Finally, to celebrate Water Heritage Day, John Connell will be hosting a reading on the River Camlin at Richmond Harbour, Clondra on Sunday 22. These events can be booked by emailing heritage@longfordcoco.ie or on Eventbrite, where available.

There will also be a series of online talks, held on Microsoft Teams. This begins with information on swifts and swift-boxes with Swift Conservation Ireland on Tuesday 17.

Wetland Surveys Ireland will be sharing their findings from their surveys of Longford’s private wetlands on Wednesday 18.

Finally, Hugh Farrell will share the stories of some of the Longford people who served in World War II on Friday 20. The link to join these talks can be received by emailing heritage@longfordcoco.ie or on Eventbrite.

The Longford Heritage Office will also be hosting a series of videos on a range of heritage themes, including the Brí Leith Trail, St. John’s Church in Longford, the Ardagh Clocktower, traditional hand-milling, traditional bread baking in a pot oven, the Bird Survey of Ardagullion Bog as well as a presentation on Climate Change, among others. Visit @longfordhertagearchives on Facebook to view the videos and for updates on new projects being added to the programme.

To find out more, please visit www.heritageweek.ie and keep up to date with @longfordheritagearchives on Facebook, longfordlibrary.ie/heritage or contact the Heritage Officer at heritage@longfordcoco.ie or call (043) 3341124.