‘Rocking it’: Thoughtful greetings to Longford gardaí

Aaron and Tyler Mulvaney from Raharney, Co Westmeath.

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí in Ballymahon were pleasantly surprised last week when they received a postcard from Aaron and Tyler Mulvaney (pictured above) from Raharney, Co Westmeath.

“Thank ye for all the hard work ye do for us all. We know not everyone does, but we do respect and appreciate ye all along with the rest of the 564 stations across Ireland. Ye guys are rocking it,” read the postcard.

The idea came to Aaron when his family was stopped at a Garda checkpoint during Covid-19. He asked his mother why gardaí were out when everyone else was staying safe at home. Understanding the immense risks gardaí were taking on a daily basis to ensure the safety of others throughout the pandemic, the boys decided to reach out and send postcards to more than 560 garda stations across the country.

Gardaí were appreciative of the gesture, sending back medals and goodie bags to the two boys, while Longford’s Community Policing Unit took the time to travel all the way from Ballymahon to Raharney and personally thank the two boys for their kindness by delivering a box of sweets and showing them the garda car.

