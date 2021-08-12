No extra bins for canal walkway in Clondra

Extra bins will not be provided at Clondra or other locations around the county because it encourages people to dispose of domestic waste in public bins, a meeting of Longford Municipal District has heard.

Longford MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi submitted a notice of motion at the meeting requesting that more bins be provided along the canal walkways.

“As a local authority, we’re not in favour of distributing more bins because they lead to illegal dumping,” said Director of Services John Brannigan.

“To start to increase the bins more is just unsustainable. We encourage a ‘leave no trace’ campaign to make people aware of littering and encourage them to put in a small effort to bring their rubbish back to their cars and put it in their own bins.”

Cllr Peggy Nolan agreed, highlighting that bins were removed from the town’s Main Street, because “people were actually coming and putting household waste in public bins”.

“It’s all about civic pride and there is a lack of civic pride in about 40% of the people.”

Cllr Gerry Hagan stated that it was “a sad state of affairs” when public bins are used for domestic waste and that bins can’t be put along the canal for this reason, while Cllr Gerry Warnock put it all down to “manners”.

“If people have a bit of manners, we should be in a position to put bins in whatever location we want,” he said.

“I agree with the principle of the motion but have to concur with John Brannigan that we can’t add more ‘dumping magnets’.”

Cllr Adejinmi requested the topic be discussed further at a later date to see if a better solution could be found.

“But is taking the bins away the solution? Are there no other solutions?” she asked. “There’s a cohort of people being punished for the misadventures of another cohort. We might discuss this again in the coming weeks or months.”

Mr Brannigan said a litter campaign would be a better option than extra bins.

“We spent €602,000 in 2020 and budgeted €628,000 for 2021 for the clean-up of rubbish,” he said.

“ That is significant money and a waste of money because it shouldn’t need to be spent. We’ll attempt to do more signage to raise awareness.”