12/08/2021

Almost €100k spent on day to day upkeep of Longford courthouse

Longford court house.

Liam Cosgrove

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Close to €100,000 has been paid out on the day to day upkeep of Longford Courthouse over the past two years.

Data released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal how more than €92,000 was set aside by the Irish Courts Service in maintenance costs between October 2018 and October 2020.

Over half of this total came in 2019 when €51,813 was spent on the general upkeep of the courthouse.

The arrival of Covid-19 at the end of February last year led to an interruption to court sittings as the country went into a prolonged period of Level 5 lockdown.

That resulted in maintenance costs falling to €29,677 last year, figures released by the Irish Courts Service reveal.

