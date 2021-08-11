Tens of thousands being spent on interpreter costs in Longford courts

11/08/2021

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Tens of thousands of euro are being spent covering the costs of interpreters at Longford courts.

Just under €30,000 has been used up settling interpretation services in Longford between the October 2018-2020 period.

The largest outlay came in 2019 when €16,456 was forked out to translators for foreign nationals with a further €11, 247 being accrued last year.

The revelations follow recent remarks made by Judge Miriam Walsh at a sittng of Longford District Court.

Judge Walsh told of how “we have a wonderful country” as she expressed her frustration at the ever increasing financial burden on taxpayers in picking up the tab for translator costs.

Judge Walsh hit out at the growing costs on the Irish Exchequer after hearing how a Slovakian man before the court on alleged theft charges and on social welfare, eleven years after moving to Ireland 11 years ago.

