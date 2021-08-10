Long delays at Mullingar hospital emergency department
Attendances to the Emergency Department at Regional Hospital Mullingar are extremely high and the hospital is currently in escalation. As a result long delays are being experienced by people attending the ED.
The hospital would ask patients to consider their care options via their GP, GP Out of Hours or Pharmacist before presenting to the Emergency Department. Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.
Management of Regional Hospital Mullingar would like to thank the public for their support and understanding. Plus the staff in the hospital for their efforts at this time.
Kenagh farm sells for in excess of €175,000 at online auction
A Kenagh farm sold for in excess of €175,000 at a recent online auction.
