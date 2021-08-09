Lanesboro and Longford mourns passing of Mary Coffey, a wonderful neighbour and friend

Almost 40 years ago Mary Rogers was becoming a familiar face in Lanesboro because of her new found relationship with Michael Coffey. A few years later they were to marry and Mary created her own uniqueness in our community becoming a very popular and respected lady.

It was with regret we learned of her death on Sunday, July 25 at her residence in Church View, Lanesboro. Mary from Ferefad, Longford was predeceased by her parents Jim and Angela and her sister Patricia.

In recent years Mary had been in failing health and as was the quality of the woman she fought her illness with a great strength and dignity.

Mary had a great work ethic and was always busy working and prior to arriving in Lanesboro she worked for the late Albert and Kathleen Reynolds. She was a warm and friendly lady who always had the warmest of welcomes when she met with you.

Mary was an outgoing lady who loved nothing better than a good party especially on that included her love for dancing – there was music in her heart and that could be clearly seen in her dancing. She always showed a great dedication to her family and they were always foremost in her mind and conversations.

Mary was a wonderful neighbour and friend, her kindness was renowned. Mary’s passing will leave a great void in the community and with anyone that knew her.

Mary’s remains reposed at her home prior to removal to St Mary’s Church on Wednesday, July 28 for her Funeral Mass. Following Mass, she was laid to rest in Clonbonny Cemetery.

We would like to extend our sincere sympathy to her husband Michael, son Michael, daughters Tracy, Karina and Chloe, her grandchildren Ryan, Leo, Brion and Aoibhinn, sisters Anne, Philomena, Angela, Carol, and Kate, brothers, James and Gerard, relatives and many friends we extend our deepest sympathy.