Emergency services at scene of crash near Ballymahon

Emergency services including gardaí and ambulance are currently at the scene of a crash on the N55 near Ballymahon.
A number of vehicles are understood to have been involved in the collision.
More details to follow.
More News
Wubit is earning an income sewing face masks while at the same time helping the fight against Covid in Ethiopia. Photo: Barnaby Skinner
It is the responsibility of the landlord to ensure the property is in a safe condition and address any structural defects or repair issues that may cause the condensation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.