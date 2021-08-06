06/08/2021

Flaherty welcomes €34,397 funding for Longford community projects

Longford/Westmeath Fianna Fáil general election candidate Joe Flaherty

Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Total funding of €34,397  has been approved to successful local projects in Longford  under the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme.

The funding announcement was welcomed by Joe Flaherty TD and he said: “The key theme of this year’s programme was supporting groups as they re-open facilities which have been closed due to COVID-19.” The list of successful Longford projects were:

  • Abbeyshrule Tidy Villages  €1000
  • Attic House Longford €3500
  • Auburn Park Residents Mostrim  €1000
  • Backstage Theatre €4000
  • Ballinalee Tidy Towns €649
  • Ballycloughan / Carrickboy Dev Assoc €2000
  • Ballycloughan Tidy Towns €787
  • Battery Court Residents Assoc Longford €4000
  • Bridgeways Centre Ballymahon €2500
  • Bunlahy Action Group €500
  • Carrickboy Tidy Towns €550
  • Carrickedmond Defibrillator Group €3500
  • Carrickedmond/Legan Community CLG €919
  • Clonbroney Parish Hall €1646
  • Clondra Community Assoc €847
  • Colmcille Community Centre €4000
  • Convent Day Care Ballymahon €999
  • Cullyfad Village  Scheme €2000

