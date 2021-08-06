Flaherty welcomes €34,397 funding for Longford community projects

Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty
Total funding of €34,397 has been approved to successful local projects in Longford under the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme.
The funding announcement was welcomed by Joe Flaherty TD and he said: “The key theme of this year’s programme was supporting groups as they re-open facilities which have been closed due to COVID-19.” The list of successful Longford projects were:
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.