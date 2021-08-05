Judge tells Longford man: ‘You are getting off light’

A judge fined a man for failing to produce his insurance within ten days, telling him: “If you produced insurance you wouldn't be here.”

Judge Seamus Hughes made the remark to Michael Patrick Ward (32) of 30 Palace Crescent, Longford after he was charged with having no insurance, failing to produce insurance and theft.

The accused was also charged with allegedly carrying out an assault at Longford Shopping Centre on May 29, 2021.

He, however, disputed that charge through his solicitor Bríd Mimnagh.

She told the court Mr Ward was pleading not guilty, insisting instead another man who he had “given a lift” to that day had since been convicted of the offence.

Judge Hughes adjourned that case until November 2, 2021 for hearing.

The charge of no insurance levelled against Mr Ward was later struck out when it emerged the accused had suitable cover on the day.

He did, though, plead guilty to having no L plates displayed on his car when stopped on October 28, 2020.

“Why didn't you produce insurance within ten days?” Judge Hughes asked.

“If you produced insurance you wouldn't be here.”

Mr Ward replied simply: “I apologise for that Judge,” before being hit with a €250 fine.

Ms Mimnagh said her client was adamant he would not be caught again in a similar situation.

“He has everything in order now and it's (documents) with him at all times.

In striking out a number of other summonses, Judge Hughes said Mr Ward could count himself fortunate he was not facing stiffer penalties.

“You are getting off light,” said Judge Hughes as Mr Ward exited the courtroom.