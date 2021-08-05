05/08/2021

Victim told his legs would be broken in Longford row

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A man who allegedly assaulted another man telling him he would “break his legs” if he failed to pay an outstanding debt has insisted he will be pleading not guilty.

Marcin Rosada, 6 Oakland Vale, Longford town, professed his innocence at a sitting of Longford District Court last week following an incident on October 10, 2020 at 21 Clonguish Court, Longford.

The court heard Mr Rosada was one of two men who called to the property of the alleged victim.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the State, said the injured party told gardaí he was attacked in the doorway of his home, sustaining a number of punches to the head and upper body area from Mr Rosada.

His alleged co-accused mete out a number of kicks to the victim as he lay on the floor, the court heard.

“The other male kicked him on the ground and alleged Mr Rosada would break his legs is he didn't pay back the money,” added Sgt Daly.

The court heard the row centred on an outstanding debt for the sale of a car which drew a terse reaction from Judge Seamus Hughes.

“And the two bucks go out and enforce it,” he said, suggesting the incident was an almost “everyday” occurrence in Longford.
When asked by the Judge what way he intended pleading, Mr Rosada remained defiant as to his innocence.

“I don't know why you believe the alleged victim,” he said through an interpreter.

“I am falsely accused by that person.

“I did not assault him on that day and I can not plead guilty.”

The case was adjourned until November 2 2021 when a full hearing is expected to be heard.

