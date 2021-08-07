07/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452599005378
1452599028110

Longford man caught with no insurance three times within eight months hit with five year ban

Longford Courthouse.

A Longford man caught behind the wheel on three separate occasions with no insurance within eight months of each other has been put off the road for five years.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford man caught behind the wheel on three separate occasions with no insurance within eight months of each other has been put off the road for five years.

Michael Doyle (26), 14 Pearse View, Longford was hit with the disqualification last week by District Court Judge Seamus Hughes.

The first time Mr Doyle was stopped by gardaí, the court heard, came on October 17 2019 at Killashee Road, Longford.

Just over a month later, Mr Doyle was again found to be driving without insurance before a third and final incident arose along the Dublin Road on June 29, 2020.

On that date, it was also alleged Mr Doyle had been driving while holding a mobile phone.

A bench warrant was also executed for Mr Doyle's arrest ahead of last Tuesday's court sitting.

Before passing judgement, Judge Seamus Hughes was told Mr Doyle had 15 previous convictions to his name, one of which was for no insurance on February 28, 2020.

Owing to the fact Mr Doyle had a previous conviction for no insurance, Judge Hughes said the accused was staring at a four year disqualfication.

He subsequently disqualified Mr Doyle for five years for the November 2019 no insurance charge.

Fines totalling €1,000 were also handed out for the three no insurance offences and holding a mobile phone.

In giving Mr Doyle three months to pay, Judge Hughes said the accused could count himself fortunate he was not facing an even stiffer penalty.

“You are lucky you are not getting a prison sentence,” he told him, before warning him of his future conduct.

“If he is caught driving while disqualified, he will go immediately to prison as he had four convictions for no insurance.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media