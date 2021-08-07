Longford man caught with no insurance three times within eight months hit with five year ban

A Longford man caught behind the wheel on three separate occasions with no insurance within eight months of each other has been put off the road for five years.

Michael Doyle (26), 14 Pearse View, Longford was hit with the disqualification last week by District Court Judge Seamus Hughes.

The first time Mr Doyle was stopped by gardaí, the court heard, came on October 17 2019 at Killashee Road, Longford.

Just over a month later, Mr Doyle was again found to be driving without insurance before a third and final incident arose along the Dublin Road on June 29, 2020.

On that date, it was also alleged Mr Doyle had been driving while holding a mobile phone.

A bench warrant was also executed for Mr Doyle's arrest ahead of last Tuesday's court sitting.

Before passing judgement, Judge Seamus Hughes was told Mr Doyle had 15 previous convictions to his name, one of which was for no insurance on February 28, 2020.

Owing to the fact Mr Doyle had a previous conviction for no insurance, Judge Hughes said the accused was staring at a four year disqualfication.

He subsequently disqualified Mr Doyle for five years for the November 2019 no insurance charge.

Fines totalling €1,000 were also handed out for the three no insurance offences and holding a mobile phone.

In giving Mr Doyle three months to pay, Judge Hughes said the accused could count himself fortunate he was not facing an even stiffer penalty.

“You are lucky you are not getting a prison sentence,” he told him, before warning him of his future conduct.

“If he is caught driving while disqualified, he will go immediately to prison as he had four convictions for no insurance.”