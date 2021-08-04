Huge numbers turn up to Newtownforbes vaccination centre to avail of walk in Covid-19 jab

Longford's walk in Covid-19 vaccination centre in Newtownforbes was a hive of actitivity last Friday as the fight against the virus stepped up a gear.

Queues formed from as early as 7am with many of those showing up appearing more than content to play their part in the State's vaccination programme.

Longford's Daniel Egan and Nathan Reilly from Leitrim were just two of those who emerged from the exit doors of Clonguish's GAA clubhouse after receiving their first jab last Friday afternoon.

“No none at all,” said an upbeat sounding Nathan as he made his way back to a car which was waiting in the nearby car park.

“It’s (vaccine) been proven safe as there is small chance of anything happening.”

A few moments later, a sixteen-year-old girl who asked for her name not to be published followed suit.

“It was good to get it,” she said. “I am scared of needles but it was good to get the vaccine.”

Anyone over the age of 16 who has not yet received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can present to the centre to be jabbed.

The vaccine that will be offered at the walk-in centres is Pfizer, which requires two doses.

The HSE has said that those looking to be jabbed can attend any walk-in centre, it doesn’t have to be the one closest to their home.

Those who have already registered online and are awaiting a vaccine can choose to go to a walk-in clinic instead.

People can register online before going to a walk-in clinic to speed up the process or they can be registered at the centre.