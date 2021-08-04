Ballymahon woman gave false statement to gardaí over fears car was stolen

A Polish woman gave a false statement to gardaí over the whereabouts of her car following a house party as she didn't want to tell her mother who she had given the vehicle to.

Alexandra Bialoszewska (21), The Hermitage, Main Street, Ballymahon pleaded guilty to knowingly making the false claim at the aforementioned address on September 27, 2020.

Ms Bialoszewska said she felt “under pressure” at the time of the incident and panicked as to what had happened to her Audi.

“We were dropped off to the house and when we got back to Ballymahon, the car was supposed to be dropped off to the house but never was,” she said.

Ms Bialoszewska said she had given the car to a male acquantaince but became concerned when her attempts to make contact with the man failed.

“He just drove off,” she said.

“I didn't know where he went after that. I did have the mobile number but he wasn't answering my calls,” she said.

Judge Hughes asked if her decision to contact gardaí and make a statement was driven by her belief the car had been stolen.

“I did, yeah, because he didn't drop it off when I asked him to,” she replied.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client was over a dozen years in Ireland and currently worked in a Longford discount store.

She said given her good character and unblemished past, asked Judge Hughes to spare her any form of criminal sanction.

It was a submission which was agreed to on the proviso Ms Bialoszewska returns to court on September 14 with €500 for the court poor box.

Legal aid was also refused.