BREAKING: Five arrested as Longford Gardaí launch suspected international fraud probe

Longford Gardaí together with the force's GNECB carried out a number of arrests this morning
Five people have been arrested across Co Longford this morning as part of a major crackdown on suspected international fraud, the Leader understands.
In a major locally led operation and assisted by the Gardaí's National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), three people were arrested in Longford with another individual similarly arrested in Granard.
The arrests were made as part of Operation SKEIN, an investigation into international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud being committed form Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.
More to follow.....
