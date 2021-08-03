Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Aurivo partners with local students in initiative to raise farm safety awareness

Aurivo partners with local students in initiative to raise farm safety awareness

Pictured at their local store at Homeland Agri Kiltoghert: Louise Gallagher (teacher), Jane Carty and Grace McKeon (Carrick on Shannon Community School) and Ian Finneran (Procurement Manager at Aurivo

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Homeland and Nutrias Animal Feeds are delighted to partner with Leaving Cert students from Carrick on Shannon Community School, Jane Carty from Knockroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon and Grace McKeon from Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Finalists of the The Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition, run in collaboration with ABP Ireland and Kepak Group, Grace and Jane undertook a project as part of the competition to highlight Health and Safety on the farm.

“We chose this theme as we were aware of a few farm accidents that had happened in our local area. We had also done some work on Farm Safety in our Agricultural Science class during Transition Year, as part of this we watched a farm safety video produced by our teacher with students from the CBS Roscommon. This video really resonated with us.”

One story which really touched Grace and Jane was that of the death of 16-year-old Donal Hayden who sadly lost his life as a result of a freak accident.

The importance of having local emergency contact numbers on display, in a place easily accessed, could potentially save lives.

“Quite often when an accident happens on a farm, farmers turn to their neighbours for help. They might need a tractor or a trailer or they could just need an extra pair of hands. We feel it is very important to have these numbers to hand.”

Grace and Jane were inspired to create two items as part of their project and nurtured by their teacher Ms Louise Gallagher created an Emergency Contact Poster & Farm Safety Map Worksheet.

The Farm Safety Map activity is designed to be completed by small children and their parents/guardians and aims to spark conversation by highlighting dangerous areas on the farm.

It involves drawing a map of their farm together with a simple traffic light system to identify hazards on the farm - Red: Dangerous, Amber: Must be accompanied by an adult, Green: Safe for kids.

Aurivo Co-Operative Society were delighted to adapt Grace and Jane’s fantastic initiative as part of their project to bring the concepts to life and to create a pathway of distribution to local farmers.

Both the Farm Safety Contacts Poster and Farm Safety Activity map will be available across Aurivo’s portfolio of 34 Homeland Retail stores located across the 8 counties of Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath and in Omagh in Co Tyrone and also available to download via Homeland.ie

Speaking on the collaboration, Sheila Maloney, General Manager of Aurivo Agribusiness “We are delighted to get behind this fantastic initiative by Jane and Grace to raise awareness of Farm Safety. The Safety Contacts Poster and Farm Safety Map gives an opportunity to take a proactive approach and have better quality conversations about Farm Safety.”

Ian Finneran, Procurement and Wholesale Manager – Aurivo Agribusiness also added that “Everyone has a responsibility in making safety a priority on their farm. This idea from Jane and Grace is An excellent safety initiative and one which we are thrilled to get behind and help disseminate through our Homeland stores to farming families across the region.”

Farm Safety Competition

To celebrate the collaboration and launch of the Safety Contact Poster & Farm Safety Map Homeland and Nutrias Animal Feeds are giving away prizes for three lucky winners under the following categories!

1.Under 5 age group
2. Under 8 age group
3.Under 12 age group

To win a pair of Dunlop Kids Wellingtons, Nutrias Regatta Softshell Jacket and Homeland Beanie simply:

l Download a copy of our Farm Safety Map or pick up a copy at your local Homeland Store and get drawing your farm, highlighting the Dangerous, Must be accompanied and Safe for Kids areas.
l E-mail a copy of your entry to Competitions@aurivo.ie – closing date Monday, August 2, 2021
l Clearly state your name and age and also your parent/guardians contact details
l Winner will be announced on Friday, August 6.

For more please visit www.homeland.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie