01/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Man receives €350 fine in Longford court for drugs possession

Man receives €350 fine in Longford court for drugs possession

Liam Cosgrove

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A meat factory worker found with €100 of worth of cannabis during a garda search in Longford earlier this year has insisted he is now drug free.

Antoin Brehon, Doughill, Curraghroe, Roscommon pleaded guilty at last week's sitting of Longford District Court to the possession of cannabis at Richmond Street, Longford on January 14, 2021.

Asked by Judge Seamus Hughes why he had been found with such a quantity of cannabis by gardaí, Mr Brehon said it was a custom he had been heavily dabbling in at the time.

“I was smoking that much of it at the time,” he replied.

Mr Brehon said, however, he was drug free for three months.

The court was informed Mr Brehon had eight previous convictions to his name, one of which involeved the sale and supply of drugs back in 2013.
Judge Hughes subsequently fined Mr Brehon €350, giving him three months to pay.

