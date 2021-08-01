Pikes out in Granard again after 220 years

For the first time in over 220 years Pikes, the People's Army's, weapon of choice in 1798 were forged again in Granard.

Knights and Conquests General Manager Bartle D'Arcy and Education Officer Déirdre Orme worked with our local Blacksmith Eamonn Creamer who has a great interest in 1798 and of preserving History to get these forged.

The 1798 cannon which is now a new landmark for Granard outside the centre is on loan from Eamonn.

"As part of our exhibition we tell the sad tale of the battle of Granard from September 5, 1798 which resulted in over 150 Rebels being hung and left on the Motte as a warning. The rest were tied together and had cattle driven over them on the main street.

By telling their story we honour the memory of their sacrifice and how it inspired future generations including Michael Collins,” said General Manager Bartle D'Arcy.

To find out more about the Knights & Conquests Granard Visitor Centre please call 086 700 6715 or email info@knightsandconquests.ie.