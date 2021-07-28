Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

UPDATE: Teen remanded in custody over brutal Longford assault that left man in hospital

Little Water Street

Little Water Street in Longford town, close to where a man was allegedly assaulted on Sunday night

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A teenager has been remanded in custody in connection to a savage assault which left another man in hospital.

The nineteen-year-old, who is from Longford town, appeared at a sitting of Athlone District Court this morning charged with a Section 3 assault on a man in his late 50s at The Demesne, Longford on Sunday evening.

The victim, who as revealed by the Leader, is a member of a well known and respected business family in the town, was viciously set upon while walking his dog shortly after 8pm.

He was taken to Tullamore's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to facial injuries sustained in the attack.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Teen to appear in court over vicious attack on man in Longford town

The teenager who appeared this morning is also before the courts in connection to alleged arson charges which date back to February this year.

The Leader also understands the suspect is facing charges in connection to alleged criminal damage charges relating to an incident along the Park Road area of Longford town earlier this year.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear back before a special sitting of Longford District Court on Bank Holiday Monday.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie