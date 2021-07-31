Personal injuries claims down in Longford

The geographical breakdown of Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) awards by county shows that there were 98 claimants with Longford addresses.
The PIAB published its Annual Report 2020 on Tuesday and it shows that the PIAB dealt with 26,009 new personal injuries claims and awarded total compensation to accident victims of over €206 million in 2020.
The number of personal injuries claims made fell by 16% last year, mainly driven by the pandemic. The number of claims has reduced by 22% over the past two years.
