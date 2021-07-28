BREAKING: Teen to appear in court over vicious attack on man in Longford town

Little Water Street in Longford town, close to where a man was allegedly assaulted on Sunday night
A teenager is due to appear in court in Athlone today charged in connection to a brutal attack on a man who was out walking his dog in Longford town on Sunday night.
The victim, who is in his late 50s, was set upon by his alleged assailant in the Little Water Street area of the county town shortly after 8pm.
The Leader understands the victim who is from a well known family run business in the town, sustained serious facial injuries during the attack.
He was later taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment to his injuries.
A male in his late teens was arrested and charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Athlone District Court today.
