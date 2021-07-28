Walk-in option available at Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre on Friday

Photo by Steven Cornfield on Unsplash
Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, a walk-in vaccination option will be available to those who wish to avail of it at the Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre in Newtownforbes (PJ Murphy Hall, Clonguish GAA centre).
You can get a vaccination without an appointment this Friday 30 July, 8am to 8pm.
Please note that this is only for dose one of your Covid-19 vaccination.
More News
A Longford man charged with breaching the Public Order Act was not in attendance at last week's District Court due to a "bad cough"
IDA chiefs are facing mounting calls to snap up land bank sites in Longford to attract new investment to the county
