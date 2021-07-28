EXCLUSIVE: IDA spends €11.6m of taxpayers' money on maintaining sites in Longford

The State company charged with attracting inward investment from multinational giants has spent €11.6m on maintaining owned or rented by it in Co Longford over the past decade, new figures show.

IDA Ireland disclosed the statistics to the Longford Leader this week in a series of Freedom of Information requests concerning its activity in the county since 2011.

The firm revealed it has shelled out €11.67m from January 2011 to June 2021 and clawed back just €397,000 in grants from multinational firms already based here during the same period.

In a further revelation, IDA chiefs said just 24 site visits had been recorded by potential overseas investors.

Not a single visit was documented from 2011 to 2014 with the busiest year for prospective foreign direct investment coming in 2017 courtesy of a total of seven visits to the county.

There were five and three visits respectively to Longford in 2018 and 2019 while the onset of coronavirus in March of last year resulted in just one site visit being accounted for between 2020 and the first three months of this year.

The Leader can also reveal over €1.6m has been received by the State agency in renting out property and land owned by it during over the past ten year period.

Approximately €1.6m has been accrued in renting out land to farmers for agricultural grazing purposes.

A further nominal sum of €533 has come into the IDA's coffers for rental fees for property it has leased out to tenant firms.

Meanwhile, the State agency which gets its funding from the Irish taxpayer also provided a breakdown on the number of jobs it has created under its remit between 2011 and March of this year.

A total of 1,067 IDA backed jobs were created during that timeframe, agency bosses confirmed.

The figures show the four year period between 2016 and 2019 were the most fruitful period in terms of IDA sponsored job creation in the county.

In 2016, a total of 93 jobs came on strea, a figure which more than doubled in 2017 with 207 positions created.

The arrival of the New York-listed Avery Dennison Corporation in 2018 which coincided in the expansion of its medical product manufacturing operations in Longford town led to the addition of 200 new jobs to the local marketplace.

That was followed by a similar announcement soon after when packaging manufactuturer, Leetha Industries, announced it was moving into the former Cameron Willis site with a view to creating 100 jobs over the next three years.