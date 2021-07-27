Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Covid vaccine portal opens today for Longford 16-17 year olds

COVID-19 Vaccine

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

16 and 17 year olds in Longford and across the country can register to receive a Pfizer/Biontech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from today. 

The HSE has confirmed that the online booking system is now open to those aged 16 and over to register for an mRNA jab.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need:

  • Their PPS number
  • Their Eircode
  • A mobile phone number
  • An email address
  • People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process.

Yesterday, HSE Chief Paul Reid said on Twitter that they will aim to vaccinate teenagers promptly as “they deserve it.”

“Teenagers have sacrificed a lot throughout Covid-19 and we should be proud of their response overall. Now, it’s their turn to be protected,” he said. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also made a direct appeal to young people to get vaccinated yesterday as the number of cases linked to the Delta variant continues to rise. 

As further restrictions were lifted yesterday, the Government is under pressure to have as many teenagers vaccinated before the start of the new academic year.

Last week the portal was opened up to every adult aged 18 or over. People in the 18-24 age cohort can also register to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine on an opt-in basis. Those aged between 18-34 can also choose to get the single-shot Janssen vaccine at a participating pharmacy, subject to supply.

It is likely that children aged 12-15 will be invited to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, subject to approval by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

The latest vaccine statistics show that more than 5.5 million doses have been administered in Ireland.

