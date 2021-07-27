TRAFFIC ALERT: Longford motorists urged to note diversions as R392 will be closed for surfacing works
Longford motorists are urged to note that diversions will be in place this Wednesday and Thursday as the R392 at Foigha between Leavy’s Pub and Terlicken will be closed for surfacing works.
Longford County Council hereby gives notice that it has made an Order to close the Regional Road as detailed below;
Road to be Closed: R392 Foigha between Leavy’s Pub and Terlicken
Dates of Closure: Wednesday, July 28 & Thursday July 29
Hours of Closure: 24 hours
Diversion Route: From Lanesboro to Ballymahon – Traffic will be diverted in Lanesboro onto the N63 through Killashee towards Longford. They will access the R397 at Ballymacormack and travel through Kenagh and re-join the R392 at Terlicken Junction where they can continue to Ballymahon
From Lanesboro traffic will be diverted off the R392 at Terlicken junction onto the R397 where they will travel through Kenagh and join the N63 at Ballymacormack and continue to Lanesboro.
This closure is to facilitate Road Surfacing Works on the R392
