Longford senator backs moves to support embattled hospitality industry

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has rowed in behind a series of measures aimed at supporting bars and restaurants ahead of the well documented reopening of indoor dining.

Mr Carrigy, who is Fine Gael spokesperson in Seanad Eireann for Arts, Media, Sports and Tourism, said a suite of initiatives designed to boost Ireland's ailing tourism sector had been earmarked for review in a special report.

In a 'Report on the Impact of Covid-19 on the Hospitality and Entertainment sectors', Mr Carrigy outlined nine possible incentives which he believes government chiefs need to consider to try and kickstart Ireland's tourism sector.

They include:

-Ongoing financial support until at least end Dec 2021

-Extend the 9% Vat rate out to 2025.

-Local Authority Rates Waiver.

-Introduce a hospitality voucher scheme.

-Additional Public Holiday in the off season.

-Ensure hospitality representatives on all Tourism boards.

-Review and modernise licensing laws.

-Exemption for B&Bs from commercial rates until 2023.

6 month payment break for workers to be able to meet mortgage repayments.

Senator Carrigy said: "The hospitality and entertainment have been subject to an immense measure of adversity as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

"This committee has engaged with a numerous stakeholders within these sectors and these discussions has again highlighted the significant harm caused by the COVID 19 pandemic and on its remediation.

"These recommendations largely relate to Government Schemes that have aimed to mitigate some of the impacts of COVID 19 on the hospitality and entertainment sector, calling for the extension of these schemes so as to better meet the current need of businesses, employees and workers