Longford man who kicked over heater in Edgeworthstown row is spared criminal sanction

A man who kicked over a heater in a woman's home after failing to track down another man that had allegedly being giving his sister “hassle” has escaped criminal conviction, a court has heard.

Conor Briody, The Cottage, Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, was handed down Section 1 (1) of the Probation Act by Judge Bernadette Owens at last Friday's sitting of Longford District Court.

That came after Mr Briody appeared in court to hand in €200 to the alleged injured party arising out of an incident at 6 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on May 12 2021.

Sgt Brian Boland, for the State, said gardaí had been called to the aforementioned address shortly after lunhtime when the accused allegedly entered the home of a woman with a view to tracking down an unidentified male.

Upon being told the man in question was not present, Sgt Boland said Mr Briody became upset and kicked over a gas heater in the kitchen area.

In defence, Frank Gearty said the incident had been “totally out of character” for his client.

He said on the day of the incident, Mr Briody had attempted to locate the man who had been “hassling” his sister.

“The door was open but the man ran out the back door and unfortunately he kicked over the heater,” he said.

“It's a very embarrassing situation for him. This should not have happened and he knows that.

Judge Owens said given Mr Briody had come to court by accepting responsibility and handing over €200 in compensation, she would use her discretion in issuing the Probation Act as opposed to any form of criminal sanction against Mr Briody.