Probation report issued for Longford man who wants to ‘get off the drink’

Judge Seamus Hughes has ordered a probation report for a man charged with a public order incident on Main Street Longford last week.

Patrick Nevin, 1 Knockloughlin, Ballinalee Road, Longford, was arrested on July 13, 2021, after gardaí received a report shortly after midnight of an altercation on Main Street Longford.

On arrival, gardaí found the accused to be intoxicated and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner. When asked to leave the scene, Mr Nevin refused to do so and became abusive to gardaí before he was arrested.

He was held overnight at Longford Garda Station and brought to court that morning where he pleaded not guilty.

“A cousin of mine was shouting over me, calling me names so we had a few words. I didn’t want no trouble,” said Mr Nevin in court last week, insisting that he was not shouting.

“So if I had walked up Main Street I’d have seen him shouting names and you saying nothing,” said Judge Hughes.

“Were you abusive to the guards?” Judge Hughes asked.

“I can’t remember,” Mr Nevin admitted.

“Why did you come to court dressed like that?” said Judge Hughes, noting Mr Nevin’s shorts and vest.

Mr Nevin said he had left his jacket behind but his wife had brought it to court with her that morning.

Sergeant Mark Mahon said that gardaí would be objecting to bail “if the matter is not finalised today” because the offence was committed while on bail.

“Patrick, my job is to help you. What do you want help with?” asked Judge Hughes.

“I want to go to rehab and to get my head right and get off the drink,” said Mr Nevin.

“If you come before me again, you will go to prison. I’ll seek a probation report this time. I’m going to write to the probation officer and say this man appears to want to go to rehab and that is the sole purpose of the probation report,” Judge Hughes concluded, adjourning the case to September 14.