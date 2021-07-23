Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Longford homeowners to see no change to property tax

LPT

Longford homeowners will see no increase to their Local Property Tax bills next year.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford homeowners will see no increase to their Local Property Tax bills next year.

It means 95 per cent of households will pay less than €5 a week while two thirds face an average €2 weekly charge.

Local councillors signed off on the agreement at last week's meeting of Longford County Council meeting.

Newly elected Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan said it was imperative the wider public started seeing the financial fruits of their tax paying labours.

Despite congratulating her colleagues in Ballymahon and Granard who were “flying it” in bringing growth and development to their respective electoral areas, the focus of the council and its executive over the next 12 months needed to be on Longford town, she insisted.

“If your county town isn't right, it has a ripple effect,” she said.

“It's where people drive through, come to shop and if nothing is available in your county town, all boats will sink.”

According to latest figures, just over €2.2m is collected each year by Longford County Council with 20 per cent of that figure being assigned to an “equalisation fund” to bolster less prosperous councils.

Those measures have allowed the county to bolster its own reserves by varying LPT rates through its well documented 'Longford Model' in a move which has seen the local authority kickstart a number of large scale regeneration projects.

As part of the proposed reform of LPT, local authorities are set to be allowed to retain 100pc of all taxes raised within their own administrative areas from 2023. The Government is expected to make up any shortfall for smaller local authorities through central funding.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock said the decision to freeze LPT rates for 2022 was indicative of a broader need for “delivery and in particular delivery in Longford town.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie