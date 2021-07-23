A driver a day being caught in Longford with no insurance

More than one motorist a day is being caught driving in Longford with no insurance, new figures show
At least one motorist a day is being caught at the wheel without insurance, new figures show.
More than 1,400 people have been charged with Section 56 road traffic offences between January 2018 and March 2021.
During the first three months of this year alone, when Level 5 travel restrictions remained in place, 119 drivers were charged with no insurance related offences in Longford.
The figures also reveal a staggering 96 per cent success rate in convictions being handed down at District Court level.
A further 776 motorists were brought to court in Longford for speeding offences between January 2018 and March 2021.
Dangerous driving charges resulted in 201 prosecutions being taken with a further 98 motorists receiving summonses for careless driving.
*Next week, see a further breakdown on crime figures between January 2018-March 2020 and how much the taxpayer is paying solicitors under the State's Legal Aid Scheme.
