22/07/2021

Woman with almost 100 previous convictions focused on trying to restore normality in her life, Longford court hears

Longford Courthouse.

A court has heard how a woman who has close to 100 previous convictions and whose children are in State care is hoping to rebuild her life when she is released from prison

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A court has heard how a Longford mother with close to 100 previous convictions and whose children are all in State care was evicted from her home over the weekend.

 

The woman, who cannot be identified due to the possibility of identifying her children, was brought before Longford District Court last Friday for the revocation of a suspended sentence.

Judge Bernadette Owens was told the woman was currently in custody on an unrelated charge and was not due to be released until March next year.

Previously, she had been sentenced in January 2020 to a six month prison term suspended for three years with the State opting to revoke that term in connection to an alleged theft offence.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said his client was in dire straits and very much focused on trying to restore some sort of normality in her private life.

“All the children have been out into care, she is losing her house and being evicted this Saturday,” he told the court.

Mr Quinn added the woman was relying on “remote relations” to try and look after her affairs while she continues to serve out her present prison term.

Judge Owens said the only question she had to consider was whether to impose a consecutive or concurrent sentence while being mindful of the likely “trigger effects”a any ruling might have.

Given the factors outlined by Mr Quinn concerning the personal circumstances of the young mother, Judge Owens said she was more predisposed to handing down a concurrent sentence.

She accordingly issued a six month suspended term to run concurrent to the woman's existing sentence.

