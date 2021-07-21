Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Update: Two teens reported missing found safe and well

Search underway for two missing teenage sisters who gardaí believe may be in the Longford / Athlone area

Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13 have been found safe and well, gardaí have confirmed

Two missing teenagers reported to have vanished from from their home on the Laois / Carlow border on the outskirts of Graiguecullen, have been found safe and well.

 

Gardaí have this morning confirmed 14-year-old Helen McDonnell and her 13-year-old sister Melissa McDonnell have been located following a search operation.

The pair went missing on Monday evening, prompting a public appeal for information.

Gardaí said been concerned for the sisters' safety and revealed how detectives believed that both sisters may have been in the Longford/Athlone areas.

