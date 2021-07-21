Men fined for attempting to steal bottles of Hennessy

Two men have paid a sum of €500 each to Longford District Court after pleading guilty to theft of alcohol from a local supermarket.

Laie Muntean, 42 McOisín Place, Dromod, Co Leitrim, and Nicolae Muntean, 17 Amhan Glas, Edgeworthstown, appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, charged with attempting to steal a number of bottles of Hennessy.

The court heard from defence solicitor for Laie Muntean, Fiona Baxter, that the accused had purchased groceries but forgotten to put the two bottles of brandy on the counter because they were covered up in his trolley.

“So he’s saying he didn't see the bottles in his trolley,” said Judge Hughes.

“I would prefer if he told me he purposely stole them but let’s see what Ms Mimnagh has to say and we’ll hand out the oscars then,” he quipped.

Solicitor for Nicolae Muntean, Bríd Mimnagh, explained that her client had a similar reason for not paying for the alcohol.

“I couldn’t put the bottles on the counter because they were banging against each other,” said Mr Muntean.

Ms Mimnagh clarified that her client had paid for three bottles and left three in his trolley.

“When you walked out with six bottles, how much were you charged?” asked Judge Hughes.

Mr Muntean explained that he had purchased groceries and that he was charged a total of €334.

“That would be an accurate description,” concurred Sergeant Mark Mahon.

“He went with a large amount of groceries but didn’t pay for the alcohol, which was the most expensive of the items.”

The court heard that Laie Muntean owed €75 for the brandy, while Nicolae Muntean attempted to take €108 worth of brandy without paying.

Each of the men had €500 in court. Judge Hughes ordered €200 to be given to Tesco for the brandy and fined each €100, payable fortwith.

The remaining €600 was donated to the court poor box.