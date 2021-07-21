Men fined for attempting to steal bottles of Hennessy

Two men have paid a sum of €500 each to Longford District Court after pleading guilty to theft of alcohol from a local supermarket.
Two men have paid a sum of €500 each to Longford District Court after pleading guilty to theft of alcohol from a local supermarket.
Laie Muntean, 42 McOisín Place, Dromod, Co Leitrim, and Nicolae Muntean, 17 Amhan Glas, Edgeworthstown, appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court, charged with attempting to steal a number of bottles of Hennessy.
The court heard from defence solicitor for Laie Muntean, Fiona Baxter, that the accused had purchased groceries but forgotten to put the two bottles of brandy on the counter because they were covered up in his trolley.
“So he’s saying he didn't see the bottles in his trolley,” said Judge Hughes.
“I would prefer if he told me he purposely stole them but let’s see what Ms Mimnagh has to say and we’ll hand out the oscars then,” he quipped.
Solicitor for Nicolae Muntean, Bríd Mimnagh, explained that her client had a similar reason for not paying for the alcohol.
“I couldn’t put the bottles on the counter because they were banging against each other,” said Mr Muntean.
Ms Mimnagh clarified that her client had paid for three bottles and left three in his trolley.
“When you walked out with six bottles, how much were you charged?” asked Judge Hughes.
Mr Muntean explained that he had purchased groceries and that he was charged a total of €334.
“That would be an accurate description,” concurred Sergeant Mark Mahon.
“He went with a large amount of groceries but didn’t pay for the alcohol, which was the most expensive of the items.”
The court heard that Laie Muntean owed €75 for the brandy, while Nicolae Muntean attempted to take €108 worth of brandy without paying.
Each of the men had €500 in court. Judge Hughes ordered €200 to be given to Tesco for the brandy and fined each €100, payable fortwith.
The remaining €600 was donated to the court poor box.
More News
Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13 have been found safe and well, gardaí have confirmed
Ballinalee's Katie Godfrey toasting her great fortune in winning a newly-built three bedroom home in the heart of Armagh city, complete with a brand new Volkswagen Golf car
Two men have paid a sum of €500 each to Longford District Court after pleading guilty to theft of alcohol from a local supermarket.
Longford's Cian McPhillips with his parents Laura and Paddy and sister Sarah and his Men's 1500m gold medal at Dublin Airport as Team Ireland returned home on Monday night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.