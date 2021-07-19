Longford motorists facing delays due to Stonepark resurfacing works

Resurfacing works are to take place in the Stonepark area of Longford from tomorrow until Thursday
Motorists are being advised to expect delays in Stonepark over the next three days due to ongoing resurfacing works.
Longford County Council has warned a stop/go system will be in place from tomorrow (Tuesday) until Thursday (July 22) from 8am to 6pm.
The works are to take place on the R-397 Athlone Road, Stonepark (Between Ballymacormack and nearby filling station).
