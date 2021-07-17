Support of Longford communities vital as construction begins on MRI Scanner project at Regional Hospital Mullingar

Construction work on the MRI Capital Project at the Regional Hospital Mullingar is about to get underway. 

The HSE has entered into contract with the successful Contractor and the Contractor is currently mobilising with a view to commencing works on site this week. It is anticipated that construction works will be complete by early Q4 2022.

An onsite MRI scanner at RHM is a vital diagnostic service for the people of the midland’s region.

The MRI scanner and facility incorporating anaesthetic facilities will provide essential imaging for both adults and children, and for critically ill ICU patients who attend the Regional Hospital Mullingar.

A significant number of patients are currently referred for an MRI from Mullingar hospital each year.

The MRI Capital Project at Regional Hospital Mullingar would not have been possible without the tremendous fundraising efforts of the Friends of the Hospital and their successful raising of funds for the MRI Scanner. 

This was achieved with outstanding support from the communities of Longford, Westmeath and the wider Midlands area.

Kay Slevin, Hospital Manager Regional Hospital Mullingar commented, “this is a fantastic development for the Regional Hospital Mullingar and the community we serve. I would like to thank the Friends of Regional Hospital Mullingar for their continued work, generosity, and ongoing support of the hospital.  Having a state-of-the-art diagnostic MRI on site will further improve the quality of patient care provided to our patients, enabling us to further provide the safest quality patient centred care in Mullingar."

John McGrath, Chairman of Friends of Regional Hospital Mullingar said, “We are delighted at today’s announcement that construction for the MRI has commenced, and the community will be able to finally benefit from this service by the end of next year.”

“There is still a small shortfall in the funding required due to the passage of time, we would encourage the public to donate, if possible, through our I-Donate page FRIENDS OF REGIONAL HOSPITAL MULLINGAR | Online Fundraising (idonate.ie)”, added Mr McGrath.

