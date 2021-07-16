Granard violent disorder accused have vehicle returned

A husband and wife whose vehicle was seized by gardaí after an alleged violent disorder incident in Granard last November have won their case to have the vehicle returned.

Edward and Sharon Stokes, both of the Cottage, Ferriskill, Granard, are currently facing charges of violent disorder which allegedly took place on November 5, 2020, on Barrack Street, Granard.

They appeared at Longford District Court last Tuesday to appeal for the return of their vehicle, which their solicitor, Mr Sheridan informed the court was seized by gardaí on December 18 - over a month after the incident.

“There are nine photos of the car in the book of evidence but no statements about the car except that my client’s wife was driving it,” said Mr Sheridan.

Court presenter, Sgt Enda Daly, explained that the state was unwilling to release the vehicle, with State Solicitor Mark Connellan confirming that the Director of Public Prosecutions is supportive of that position.

“But I cannot say the prosecution will be hindered without the vehicle,” he said.

“But they will not be using the vehicle itself as an exhibit. It seems fair to both sides to let them have the vehicle back,” said Judge Seamus Hughes, ordering the return of the vehicle.