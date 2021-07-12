Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 12, 2021

Peter Clarke, Dublin Street, Longford Town, Longford

Peter Clarke, Clarke's Pub, Dublin Street, Longford, Saturday, July 10th, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wives Patricia and Loretta, sisters Kathleen and Mary and brother Thomas. Sadly missed by his sisters Nora O'Reilly and Ann Ryan, brother Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Remains arriving to St. Mel's Cathedral Longford for Removal Prayers on Monday 12th at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 13th at 11am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. To view the livestream please go to www.longfordparish.com

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their messages of condolence in the condolence book on rip.ie.

Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh nee Fogarty, Birmingham, UK, formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown

Passed away peacefully at home on 1st July 2021 in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by husband Joe, parents Thomas and Mary Kate Fogarty, sister Una, brothers Tommy and Frank, and son Michael.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter Mary, sons Tony, Johnnie, Paddy, and Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine, Rachel, and Sharon, grandchildren Lorna, Kate, and Joe, sisters Nancy, Phyllis, Noellie, and Madge, brothers Johnny, Gerry, and Joe, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and all who knew her.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral mass at Erdington Abbey church in Birmingham on Tuesday 20th July at 11.30am

Evelyn Molloy (née Ryan), Malahide, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

Molloy (née Ryan) Evelyn, Malahide and formerly of Lanesboro, Co. Longford, 7th July 2021. Peacefully, in her 101st year, in the wonderful care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John. Very sadly missed by her loving children Dearbhla, Dara, Ronán, Oisín, Dúileach, Aisling and Enan, daughters-in-law Noreen, Alison, Maria, Tess and Maria, her adored grandchildren Rory, Laoise, Conor, Fiona, Ciarán, Tuán, Macha, Surnaí, Anú, Fionn, Rian, Conall and Brogan, great grandchildren Zayn, Omar, Aoibhe, her sister Letitia Ryan and her late brother Eamon and late sisters Geraldine, Jeanette and Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page or send on condolences in the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

A live stream of Evelyn's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday, 17th July, at 11am on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Antoinette Foley (née White), Abhainn Glas , Tinnynarr, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Antoinette, late of Ballyfermot, Dublin, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Anna. Antoinette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her beloved husband Con, brother Robert, sisters Julie and Pamela, mother-in-law Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Antoinette’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Edgeworthstown for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Granardkill new cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Antoinette and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown.

For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section below.

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Patrick (Paddy) Mulligan, Dunbeggan, Aughnacliffe, Longford

Paddy, peacefully, passed away in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his mother Margaret, father Pat, his sisters Maura, Rose, sister Bridget, Margaret and his brothers Brian, John and Mike-Joe, grandchildren Niall and Donna. Paddy will be sadly missed and remembered by his wife Maisie and loving family, daughters Margaret Smith (Galway), Anna-Rose Fay (Belturbert), Maura O'Keefe (England), Martina Kleinschmidt (Zimbabwe), Lisa Farley (Aughnacliffe) and Celia Sheridan (Ardagh), also by his sons Padraig (Dunbeggan), Seamus (Longford), Francie (Aughakilmore) and Barry (Dunbeggan), daughters in law Una, Margaret, Angela, sons in law Ciarian F, Ciarian S, Michael, Richie and Raymond, his 24 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, near and far, his sisters Liz (New York), Celia (Cornafean) and brothers Bartley (Cavan) and brother Patrick SMA (Seamus, England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his son Padraig and daughter in law Una's residence (Dunbeggan, N39K5W6) on Monday 12th July, from 6pm until 10pm, for family, neighbours and close friends. Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Colmcille's Church for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Paddy and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people.

The Mass will be streamed live via https://vimeo.com/573720350

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please.

House Strictly Private on Tuesday Please.

Mary Connolly (née Mulvihill), Lisbane, Kiltoom, Athlone, Roscommon / Newtowncashel, Longford

Mary Connolly (née Mulvihill), Lisbane, Kiltoom, Athlone, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co. Longford, Sunday, July 11th 2021, suddenly and peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home. Predeceased by her husband Brian, son in law Oliver, brothers Patrick, John and Tommy and sister Margaret.

Sadly missed by her sons Thomas John, Bernard, Timothy, Martin and Patrick, daughters Mary and Roseleen Gacquin, daughters in law Doris and Kathleen, brother Bernie (The Village, Newtowncashel), grandchildren Colm, Raymond, Jacinta and Christina, great grand daughter's Jessica, Abbie and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends.



May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace



In keeping with current government guidelines, Mary's funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday morning, July 14th, at 11 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoom, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

If you would like to offer your sympathies at this time, please do so in the condolence section of rip.ie.

The Connolly family thank you for your support at this time.

House Strictly Private, Please.

Kevin Columb, Creelaughta, Ballinamuck, Longford

Kevin peacefully passed away in London. Predeceased by his mother Josephine and father John. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his brothers Sean and Peadar, sisters Mary McGovern, Eileen O’Neill, Geraldine McAvey, Patricia Brady and Deirdre, also by his nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt and uncle, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Kevin will repose at the home of Paddy and Eileen O’Neill on Thursday 15th July, for family and close friends only. Funeral cortege will leave their residence on Friday morning to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballinamuck new cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Kevin and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people.

To those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to may leave their personal messages in the condolences section of rip.ie. The Family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

